Nigerians across the country and abroad have been asked to support lawmakers' efforts in ensuring the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill is passed

The call was made specifically to Nigerians by a pan Nigerian youth group, Conscience Nigeria, on Tuesday, February 14

According to the group, the opportunities that would come with the establishment of the Trust Fund are innumerable

A pan Nigerian group, Conscience Nigeria (CN), has endorsed the proposed National Youth Service Corp Trust Fund Bill which has passed its first reading at the House of Representatives.

The group while describing the new bill as a "game-changer" in addressing youth unemployment and job creation in the country, called on Nigerians to support lawmakers on their push for youth empowerment through the NYSC Trust Fund.

Nigerians have been urged to throw their support for lawmakers debating the NYSC Trust Fund Bill Photo: NYSC HQ

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the secretary-general of the group, Bamidele Michael, said the bill when passed into law will serve as an avenue for the federal government to address youth unemployment in the country.

Michael said that the provisions in the bill are well captured in such a way that they reflect the present realities in the country with regards generation of jobs and addressing a critical component of the population of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that the bill is expected to provide startup capital for youths across the country while undergoing their mandatory service year.

Preparing youths for their future

According to him, with the provisions of the bill, this startup capital can continue even after the corps members leave service.

The group further commended the leadership of the NYSC for displaying "great foresight" in proposing to establish a Trust Fund that would address the myriads of challenges facing the youthful population in the country.

Michael said:

“The NYSC leadership deserves commendation for the display of foresight in this critical point of our existence.

"The opportunities in the establishment of the Trust Fund are innumerable. This is brilliant and well-positioned to serve as the medium for the rapid development of entrepreneurship amongst the teeming youthful population in the country."

In the interest of the growth and development of Nigeria, the group also called on well-meaning individuals and groups in the country to rally support for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund.

Trust fund: Unemployed graduates back bill, commend NASS, NYSC, give reasons

Nigerians have been urged to support the newly proposed National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill.

The call was made by some unemployed Nigerian graduates in Abuja, the country's capital city on Monday, February 7.

According to the unemployed graduates, the bill when passed into law would be a major source of job creation for Nigeria's teeming youths.

Corps member takes big risk, dances wildly behind an unsuspecting army man in camp, Viral video wows many

A video of a male corps member dancing during a camp activity has stirred massive reactions on social media.

This is as the corps member was spotted making some popular dance moves right behind unsuspecting army personnel.

While people commended his dance talent, many expressed fears that he took a big risk by his action.

Source: Legit.ng