Former minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah is yet in the midst of another certificate controversy

Over the years , Stella has been a trending topic for corruption-related cases, fraud, and all other kinds of scandal

, She has been involved in numerous controversies ranging from the highly inflated purchase of BMW bulletproof cars without following due process

The National Youth Service Corps has revealed the youth service status of former minister of aviation and lawmaker, Senator Stella Oduah.

According to The Punch newspaper, the NYSC confirmed that Stella Oduah did not complete her national youth service.

Senator Stella Oduah is not new to controversies as she has over the years suffer cases of certificate scandals. Photo: (Stella Oduah)

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the 60-year-old Anambra-born politician was said to have absconded from service upon its commencement in 1982.

Her NYSC status was revealed in a letter marked NYSC/DHQ/PPRU/783/Vol III duly signed by NYSC director of press and publicity, Eddy Megwa on behalf of the director-general.

According to reports, the letter was in response to an inquiry by a group known as the Concerned Anambra North PDP Stakeholders who were seeking to know Oduah’s NYSC status.

The letter reads:

“In response to your request, we wish to state that the facts of the matter remain as follows: Stella Adaeze Oduah was mobilised for national service in 1982/1983 service year and deployed to Lagos State.

“After the orientation course, she absconded and never completed the national service. The consequence of this is that she is not qualified for the issuance of the certificate of national service.”

What the NYSC Act says

According to section 2 (1) of the NYSC Act, it is mandatory for Nigerian upon graduation from the higher institution “to make themselves available for a continuous period of one year from the date specified in the call-up instrument served upon him.”

Meanwhile, the NYSC Act however has grants exemptions for those who graduated above the age of 30, those who have served in the Armed Forces or the Nigeria Police for a period of more than nine months; those who served in intelligence organisations, and individuals who bagged national honours before graduation.

Source: Legit.ng