The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on Tuesday, May 24, made public its move to hold the first edition of The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA).

Making this announcement on Tuesday, BON's chairman, John Ugbe, disclosed that the event will be held in October, adding that it is aimed at recognizing and rewarding excellence in the broadcast media industry.

Using the avenue to unveil the logo for the planned occasion, Ugbe also said the award ceremony will be a platform for rewarding distinguishing achievements and meritorious service in broadcasting.

The award ceremony will be held in October (Photo: BON)

He said:

“The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria having noted the need to motivate media practioners responsible for daily information dissemination, public enlightenment, and entertainment, has decided to recognise and reward them for their works of excellence.

“BON is therefore organising The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) to recognise and reward excellence in the Broadcast Media industry."

During the official unveiling of the BON award logo, the organisers explained that the statuette, shaped like a woman represents the fertility of ideas as broadcasting is a profession of ideas groomed and practiced by fertile minds.

The organisers said:

“The raised hands clutching a star symbolize triumph borne of the excellence that the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards seek to recognize, celebrate and reward."

TNBA is chaired by an award steering committee members selected from public and private broadcast media outfits under the supervision of Guy Murray-Bruce, the president of Silverbirds Group.

Members of the steering committee include:

Bayo Awosemo of Arise Television as Vice-Chairman Okpanachi Stephen Moses of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Deji Balogun (Channels TV) Patrick Ugbe of HIT FM Chinyere Ukaegbu of Abuja Broadcasting Corporation Andah David Angbazo of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Busola Tejumola of MultiChoice Oladeinde Modupe of DAAR Communications Plc Malam Ibrahim Ismaila Ahmed of KSMC Yemisi Bamgbose as ex-officio Umar Usman Bello as secretary of the committee

