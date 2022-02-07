Nigerians have been urged to support the newly proposed National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill

The call was made by some unemployed Nigerian graduates in Abuja, the country's capital city on Monday, February 7

According to the unemployed graduates, the bill when passed into law would be a major source of job creation for Nigeria's teeming youths

The Coalition of Unemployed Graduates in Nigeria (CUGN) has applauded the bill seeking to create the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund.

CUGN said the NYSC Trust Fund Bill has the potential to generate one million jobs annually for the teeming Nigerian youths if passed into law.

Some unemployed youths in Nigeria said NYSC Trust Fund Bill would be a source of job creation

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a press conference attended by Legit.ng reporter in Abuja, the convener of the group, Emmanuel Odenmalu said the Trust Fund will not only address youth unemployment but also enhance economic prosperity.

Odenmalu described the NYSC Trust Fund as a unique opportunity for the country to harness the potential of its bustling youthful population for sustainable growth and development.

He said:

"A cursory analysis of the number of graduates that passes through the NYSC scheme yearly and if a modest 300,000 of such graduates are equipped with skills and funds to startup businesses; the impact would be tremendous as the multiplier effect would be felt across the country."

He said when passed into law the fund will provide funding mediums for our teeming youths in the country in furtherance of its Skill and Entrepreneurship Development initiative for corp members while in service and after service.

Further commending the NYSC for conceiving the idea, Odenmalu said this initiative is a function of strategic thoughts on rejigging our job creation drive towards socio-economic development”.

He also commended the lawmakers of the National Assembly for ensuring that the bill passed the second reading.

The group also urged the legislators to ensure its speedy passage while calling on Nigerians from all walks of life to lend their support to the proposed NYSC Trust Fund bill.

According to Odenmalu, the benefits of the NYSC Trist Fund Bill are innumerable and of great concern to the teeming youths in the country.

Odenmalu said:

"The urgency of now requires that all hands be on deck to address the unemployment crisis in the country. And the unique offering proposed in the NYSC Trust Fund is a source of joy for the Coalition of Unemployed Graduates in Nigeria.

"Our opinion is that the NYSC Trust Fund is long overdue. The benefits that would be derived would go a long way in addressing youth unemployment. It would also contribute a great deal to economic prosperity in the country."

