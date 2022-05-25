Terrorists have kidnapped two priests in Katsina after forcefully gaining entrance into a Catholic church in the state

Two other young boys in the premises of the church were also taken away by the criminals in the northwest state

Catholic authorities in the region have confirmed the development, adding that they have no information on the whereabouts of the victims for now

Katsina - Armed bandits early Wednesday, May 24 broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur local government area of Katsina state.

The Punch newspaper reports that the armed hoodlums kidnapped two priests and two others in the church.

The Masari-led government in Katsina has not made any official comment on the incident yet. Photo credit: Katsina state government

The director, social communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development.

He added that no information has been gotten as to the whereabouts of the abductees.

His words:

“As at midnight of today, 25th May 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur local government area of Katsina state.

“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, Oliver Okpara, and two boys in the house were kidnapped.

“No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release.”

Church invaded under Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese

PM News reports that the church is under Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese, which covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi states.

Sokoto has in the past week witnessed a religious uprising due to alleged blasphemy by a Christian lady, Deborah Samuel, who was killed by an irate mob.

