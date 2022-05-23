Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra, has been thrown into more grief after gunmen unleashed another round of terror in the state on Saturday, May 21

This time, the armed criminals kidnapped an aide to an ex-chairman of Nnewi South LGA, Uzozie Chukwujekwu

Reports and police confirmation have it that the gunmen also shot Chukwujekwu's only son when they invaded his home

Anambra - Daredevil gunmen seem to have picked Anambra state as their target to unleash mayhem, pain and sorrow.

A gang of evil and armed fellows on Saturday, May 21, abducted Uzozie Chukwujekwu, a special adviser to a former chairman of Nnewi South local government area of the state, Premium Times reports.

The gunmen shot the victim's only son in his stomach (Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo)

According to the newspaper, when the abductors invaded Chukwujekwu's residence in Umudiji Umuohama village in Ukpor community, they shot his only son in the stomach for hesitating and refusing to open the gate to them.

However, while Chukwuejekwu's son is now receiving treatment at a hospital in the area, the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development, noted that an operation to rescue the victim has begun.

Unknown gunmen behead lawmaker representing Soludo’s LGA

Recall that gunmen had killed Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Governor Soludo’s state constituency in Anambra House of Assembly.

Okoye, who represents Aguata 2 Constituency in the state, was abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, on Sunday, May 15 along Aguluzigbo road, Anaocha local government area of the state.

His head was said to have been dumped at a motor park in Amichi, a community in Nnewi South local government area of the state on Saturday, May 21 six days after he was abducted.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement.

Part of the statement read in part:

“Further information and confirmation, identified the corpse as Hon Okechukwu Okoye.” He was, however, silent on the fate of the lawmaker’s aide."

Report exposes the man behind unknown gunmen in southeast, group’s real name

In a related development, a media report had revealed that the unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region are known as the Fallen Angels or Auto Pilot group.

According to the report, the group is made up of dissidents in the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

