The member representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency, Hon Okechukwu Okoye, is dead

Hon Okoye and his aide were kidnapped last week and his head has now been found at Nnobi on Saturday, May 21

His body was not with the head when it was found, indicating that his killers removed it after beheading him

Nnewi - Unknown gunmen have beheaded Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Governor Charles Soludo’s state constituency in Anambra House of Assembly.

Okoye, who represents Aguata 2 Constituency in the state, was abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, on Sunday, May 15 along Aguluzigbo road, Anaocha local government area of the state.

Governor Soludo has been making efforts to address the issue of unknown gunmen in Anambra state. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

His head was said to have been dumped at a motor park in Amichi, a community in Nnewi South local government area of the state on Saturday, May 21 six days after he was abducted.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement.

Part of the statement read:

“Further information and confirmation, identified the corpse as Hon Okechukwu Okoye.”

He was, however, silent on the fate of the lawmaker’s aide.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner of police in the state, Echeng Echeng, described the lawmaker’s murder as:

“barbaric and an act of cowardice.”

He said Echeng also commiserated with the family and friends of the lawmaker and assured them that the police will track down the killers.

A video clip that captured the head dumped at the park has gone viral on various social media platforms.

While presenting the Anambra’s revised budget to the state lawmakers on Friday, May 20, Governor Soludo informed them that their colleague who was representing him in the House of Assembly was still in the kidnapper’s den.

His words:

“I regret that one of you, the member representing the good people of Aguata II Constituency in the House of Assembly (my own representative) – Hon. Okechukwu Okoye is still in the custody of the kidnappers.

“The security agencies are working very hard and round the clock to secure his freedom. God is on the throne and Anambra will win. Let me leave it at that.”

Report exposes the man behind unknown gunmen in southeast, group’s real name

In a related development, a media report has revealed that the unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region are known as the Fallen Angels or Auto Pilot group.

According to the report, the group is made up of dissidents in the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The report noted that the Fallen Angels are largely made up of former members of IPOB – some expelled members, some disgruntled members, and others who could not endure the discipline (and sometimes, highhandedness) embodied in the command and control structure of IPOB.

IPOB: Delta state government places security agencies on red alert

Meanwhile, Delta state government has placed all security agencies in the state on red alert following the activities of unknown gunmen in recent times.

The state commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting in Asaba on Thursday, May 19.

Aniagwu also said the federal government should have handled the issue of the agitators more maturely.

Source: Legit.ng