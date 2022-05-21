Just in: Anxiety as gunmen abduct Nasarawa council chair, driver

The chairman of Keffi local government area in Nasarawa state, Hon Muhammad Baba Shehu and his driver have been abducted by suspected gunmen, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the gunmen killed the police orderly of the chairman Seageant Alhassan Habibu Nasir.

The incident, according to the report, occured along Gudi district of Akwanga local government around 6:30pm on Friday, May 20, when the chairman was heading to Lafia.

The police orderly was killed during a shoot-out with the gunmen. He died on the spot.

The chairman attended the annual General Meeting (AGM) of Keffi Old Boys Association (KOBA) at Government Collage Keffi and shortly after making his speech informed he was leaving for Lafia.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on his official vehicle as he approached Gudi, killing his police orderly and abducting him and the driver.

Gudi is the home town of Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the report, the spokesman of Nasarawa police command, ASP Ramhan Ramhan confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that

Source: Legit.ng