The Delta government has assured residents of Asaba, the state capital of their safety, saying they should go about their duties

The government gave the assurance after rumours that the sit-at-home order in the southeast may spread to Asaba

The state government security agencies have been placed on alert, even as it accused the federal government of mismanaging the agitations in the southeast

Asaba - Delta state government has placed all security agencies in the state on red alert following the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in recent times.

The state commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting in Asaba on Thursday, May 19.

Commissioner Aniagwu said security agencies in Delta have been placed on red alert to ensure peace. Photo credit: Delta state government

Aniagwu said the federal government should have handled the issue of the agitators more maturely

His words:

“Let me assure you that security agencies have been put on red alert to ensure that our people go about their business legally and lawfully.

“Nobody is happy about what is happening in the southeast because it is affecting the economy of the southeast and so we are appealing to those asking people to stay at home to look for other means of agitating for the release of their leader Nnamdi Kanu.

“We also believe that if the federal government had treated the issue of Nnamdi Kanu well, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are now.”

The commissioner also said the state was investing N5.1 billion for the construction of an International Conference Centre in Asaba, the state capital which he explained, had become necessary as the state capital continues to develop into a megacity.

According to Aniagwu, the state government intends to complete the project within 12 months and had also approved 35 percent mobilisation fees to the contractor to ensure prompt delivery of the project.

He said:

“Although we have an events centre, it doesn’t serve the purpose of an international conference centre where different break-out rooms and committee meetings are usually held hence the need to have something of a world-class standard just like the one in Abuja.”

Aniagwu further said exco also approved the construction of a Cottage Hospital at Ovwor-Olomu at a total cost of N423 million.

He stated that the exco approved several roads for construction including the 2.49km internal roads in Kokori and 2km Eku internal roads in Ethiope East local government area, 1.17km Obi Palace road Ubulu-Uno, Aniocha South local government area among others.

Other decisions taken at the exco meeting include a repudiation of the mini sports arena in Koko in Warri North and approval of N543 million as compensation for verified property owners at the defunct Abraka market in Asaba.

Insecurity: Okowa tasks Nigerian military on troops’ welfare

Meanwhile, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Nigerian military authorities to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the armed forces to motivate them in the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country.

Okowa made the call on Monday, May 9 at the 2022 Defence Retreat with the theme "Shaping the Armed Forces of Nigeria for Current and Future Security Challenges’’ held in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

He said that the armed forces may possess sophisticated weapons but that without motivated personnel, they would not achieve the desired result.

No alternative to peace, Okowa admonishes warring communities in Delta

Recall that Governor Okowa had on Friday, March 18 advised citizens and communities in the state to eschew hostilities, saying there was no alternative to peaceful living.

Okowa gave the advice in Asaba while receiving the report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry into the intra-communal crisis in Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, there is a need for communities to realise that there is no alternative to peace and any community that gets into trouble does not really look at the future of its people because as long as there is trouble in any community, families are impacted negatively.

