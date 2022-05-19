William Kumuyi has been asked to suspend his planned crusade in Aba, the commercial city of Abia state

The advice was given to the Deeper Life ministries founder by the proscribed southeast group, IPOB

Kumuyi, 80, author of several Christian books and devotionals, is one of Nigeria's most clergymen in the country

Aba - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked William Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, to suspend his planned crusade in Aba, the commercial city of Abia state.

The crusade, titled ‘Jesus Power for Extraordinary Breakthrough’, is scheduled to take place in the commercial city between Tuesday, May 24, and Sunday, May 29.

IPOB Asks Kumuyi to Suspend Planned Deeper Life Crusade in Abia

The Cable newspaper quoted Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, as saying the crusade should be suspended due to the insecurity in the region.

According to Powerful, gunmen could disrupt the crusade and the blame pushed to IPOB.

His words:

“We wish to advise Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper life Ministry to take note of the security situation in the southeast as he comes to Aba for his gospel crusade. Let him and the organisers of the crusade make sure that nothing happens.

“The security of this region is not good because of political and criminal activities, therefore, we advise him to stop this crusade for security reasons.

“IPOB will not allow anyone to die because of this crusade scheduled to hold in Aba. The operation of criminals operating as unknown gunmen infiltrating the events is high and they will blame it on IPOB.

“We ask him to pray for an end to the insecurity in Biafra land if he can. We charge Christians and men of God in Biafra land to engage God in fervent prayers to expose all those behind the insecurity in our land.”

The proscribed separatist group asked Kumuyi to instead pray against wicked leaders and saboteurs in the country.

The group added:

“They are the real problems of the people. Let him use the opportunity to pray against the powers holding people captive in Nigeria in his church in Lagos.”

Soldiers kill four unknown gunmen enforcing sit-at-home in Aba

Recall that four gunmen were killed on Wednesday, May 4 by soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Aba.

The incident happened at about 2 pm at the Uratta, Aba area of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The gunmen, wearing black attires, suddenly marched through popular streets and markets forcing traders and residents to comply with a two-day sit-at-home.

Gunmen kill three Ebonyi LGA chairman’s relatives, security guard

Meanwhile, as the insecurity in the southeast continues to get worse, gunmen have killed three relatives of the chairman of Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state, Steve Orogwu.

The terrorists stormed the chairman’s home in Ekpaomaka on Tuesday night, May 17 but didn’t meet him at home.

The invaders shot three of his relatives as well as the security guard on duty dead.

