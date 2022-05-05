Criminals masquerading as agitators have continued to meet their waterloo in the hands of Nigerian soldiers in the southeast

Some criminals who have been going about threatening residents in the region have been neutralised

The gunmen confronted soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and were gunned down

Aba - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that about four gunmen were killed on Wednesday, May 4 by soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in the commercial city of Aba in Abia state.

According to the report, the incident happened at about 2 pm yesterday at the Uratta, Aba area of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The gunmen, wearing black attires, suddenly marched through popular streets and markets forcing traders and residents to comply with a two-day sit-at-home order slated for Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6.

They were said to have warned residents about the consequences of disobeying the order of the sit-at-home expected to be observed across the south-eastern states in protest against President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to Ebonyi.

A source said it happened while the gunmen were going about spreading their information which was said to have made some shop owners close their businesses.

While getting to the Uratta junction, they had a challenge with the soldiers which resulted in a gun duel, killing four of the gunmen, including their leader, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

A military source at the 14 Brigade who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the face-off which led to the death of four of the gunmen, while others sustained injuries.

The source equally confirmed the recovery of charms and life tortoise from the suspected leader of the group.

