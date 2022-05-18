Several passengers travelling along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway have reportedly been kidnapped by some terrorists

The travellers were said to have been abducted on the evening of Tuesday, May 17, after an early morning attack on a community in Kaduna state

According to a former Kaduna lawmaker, among the passengers abducted were children and many others who have sustained injuries from gunshots

Barely two months after terrorists attacked the Kaduna-bound train that led to the abduction of passengers, another attack has been carried out on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Daily Trust reports that some blocked the highway between Kurnmin Kare and Katari in Kachia local government area of Kaduna state and carried out an operation that lasted for almost an hour.

The terrorists also abducted scores of travellers from both commercial and private vehicles that were plying the road.

Several travellers have been abducted on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway. Photo: Kaduna state governor

Source: Facebook

This particular incident occured a few after a serving National Youth Service Corps member was killed in a gun duel between security operatives and the terrorists on the same highway.

Speaking on the incidents, sources in the area confirmed that the attack occured at about 4 pm on Tuesday, May 17, shortly after the terrorists invaded Katari town where they also abducted 16 people in the early hours of the same day.

Former lawmaker reacts

Although the police spokesperson for Kaduna state command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he is yet to receive any confirmation from the commander in charge of the area, a former lawmaker, Shehu Sani said scores of people were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja on the evening of Tuesday, May 17.

Confirming to have seen photos of some of those abducted, including children, Sani also said several passengers were left with wounds from gunshots.

His words:

"I have seen the photos of some of the Children kidnapped today;it’s unfortunate and tragic."

Families of abducted victims explain why FG cannot resume Abuja-Kaduna train services

Days after the federal government said train services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track would commence, families of those abducted by terrorists had reacted.

Relatives of the families of 62 victims of the Monday, March 28, terrorist attack on the train said the government was insensitive to their plight.

The spokesperson for the relatives said their family members who were victims of the attack must be rescued before services resume on the AKT track.

Councillor arrested on his way to supply terrorists with AK-47 in Kaduna

The efforts of the Kaduna state government to end banditry, kidnapping, and all forms of insecurity had suffered a setback.

A government official at the local level in the northwest state has been arrested with an AK-47 rifle.

Authorities in the state say the suspect was on his way to deliver the gun to terrorists in a known bandits' camp.

Source: Legit.ng