Families and associates of those abducted from the ill-fated Monday, March 28 Abuja-Kaduna-bound train have registered their displeasure over plans by the federal government to resume rail services.

Daily Trust reports that relatives of 62 people abducted by some terrorists from the train which was derailed following an attack by the group have said that all the victims must be rescued before the services of the rail track are resumed.

Speaking during a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, May 9, Abdulfatai Jimoh, the spokesperson for the relatives of those who were abducted demanded the quick and safe rescue of their victims being held hostage by the terrorists.

Jimoh also called for adequate security measures to be put in place to guarantee the safety of prospective passengers on the train.

On behalf of the relatives, Jimoh also accused the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) of disregarding President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to engage with them, minute-by-minute.

His words:

“Still, one week after this presidential directive was issued, the NRC has never contacted the relatives of the kidnapped victims nor established any situation room.

"This display of gross incompetence and insensitivity should lead to appropriate punishment."

