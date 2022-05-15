A stray bullet has reportedly killed a corps member along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway during a gunfight

The corps member was said to have been in a commercial bus when the bullet hit him during a clash between soldiers and bandits

A top police officer in the state said about seven bandits were killed during the crossfire which claimed the corps member's life

Kaduna - A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) died from a stray bullet during a crossfire between security agents and bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

According to the Daily Trust newspaper, the bandits were engaged by the security agents while they were trying to cross the highway at Kasarami village at about 8 pm on Friday, May 13.

The El-Rufai-led government in Kaduna is yet to issue a statement on the incident. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

The deceased who was serving in Abuja was hit on the head while on a Kaduna-bound commercial vehicle.

A top police officer in the state who did not want to be named because he was not authorized to speak said about seven bandits were killed during the crossfire.

His words:

“The victim was hit by a stray bullet because there was a serious crossfire between the security agencies and the bandits that tried to cross the main road at Kasarami village which is a route they use.

“But the security men, among them soldiers, at Rijana engaged them killing about seven of them and recovered motorcycles.”

He said the young man was rushed to Saint Gerald Hospital that night but was confirmed dead by doctors.

At the victim’s family home at Gero Road, Tudun Nupawa within the metropolis, a neighbour who also pleaded anonymity, identified the deceased as Malam Aliyu.

The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

