There is tension in Sokoto state at the moment following the arrest of students suspected to have masterminded the killing of Deborah Samuel

According to reports, the protesters stormed the streets of Sokoto to protest the arrest of their colleagues involved in the death of a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education

Meanwhile, to avoid more troubling cases from the protesters, security operatives have been positioned at strategic places

An emerging report by Daily Trust indicates there was tension in some parts of Sokoto state on Saturday, May 14, as protesters trooped to the streets over the arrest of suspects involved in the killing of a female student over alleged blasphemy.

Legit.ng had reported how Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed over alleged blasphemy.

The protesters wielded placards with inscriptions such as, “Release our Muslim brothers”, Muslims Are Not Terrorists”, among others.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Thursday night holds a closed-door meeting with heads of security agencies with Chairman CAN, Rev. Fr. Nuhu Iliya in the state. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

Security personnel positioned at strategic places

Ahead of the protest, security personnel were stationed at strategic places, including the Sultan of Sokoto Palace.

Residents asked to stay indoors

Commenting on social media, one Jefiter John, asked residents to stay indoors and avoid areas where the protesters were.

Another social media user asked the government to declare a curfew for peace to reign.

Trouble started after the deceased was said to have made the blasphemous comment on a WhatsApp group where her classmates were.

Someone was said to have shared a religious post on the platform. Criticising the person, Deborah was said to have made blasphemous statement against Prophet Muhammad.

A source said:

“The college security personnel had to intervened by whisking her to their office but they were overwhelmed by students, who later killed her and set her body ablaze."

Governor Tambuwal's reaction

Governor Aminu Tambuwal had met with religious leaders on Friday, May 13, to douse tension.

Group demands immediate arrest and prosecution of Deborah Samuel’s murderers in Sokoto

Meanwhile, the State of Emergency GBV Movement has called for the arrest and prosecution of all the people involved in the killing of Deborah Samuel.

According to the movement, the brutal murder of 200 level Home Economics student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto by students who accused her of blasphemy is horrible.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the movement insisted that the actions of individuals involved are barbaric, despicable, and criminal.

Osinbajo distressed by the killing of Deborah Samuel, says there are set process to redress wrongs

The brutal killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state has been condemned by vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

Samuel, a second-year student of the college, was killed on Thursday following an allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the prophet of Islam.

Speaking at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Vice President commended the Sultan of Sokoto, the State Governor and other leaders in the state for condemning the dastardly act, insisting that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

