The PDP in Akwa Ibom state on Sunday, May 15, lost one of its former leaders, Sir Sylvester. J Ntefre

Ntefre was abducted and killed by a gang of gunmen who invaded his residence in the Oruk Anam local government area of the state on Sunday

A member of the LGA claimed the former PDP chairman in the state was killed because he refused to support the ambition of a House of Assembly aspirant, although the police are yet to confirm this

Oruk Anam LGA, Akwa Ibom - In an attack that came as a disaster to the OrukAnam local government area of Akwa Ibom state, a gang of gunmen kidnapped and killed Sir Sylvester. J Ntefre, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the LGA.

The Nation reports that Ntefre was abducted on Sunday, May 15, in his residence at Ekparakwa community by the evil fellows, taken to a nearby bush, and shot many times, leaving him dead.

The police are yet to confirm the unfortunate incident (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

This happened when gunshots from the kidnappers drew the attention of youths who came out in their number and started chasing the attackers.

But prepared for the mission, the killers came in a jeep that was already stationed somewhere close and as the youths approached, they fired shots into the air to ward off the mob.

Speaking on the attack, one of the eyewitnesses said:

“By the time the youths started to chase the kidnappers, they had already abducted the party chief into the nearby bush and shot him severally while some members of the gang who were waiting in a standby black Jeep abandoned it, ran out of the car and escaped through the bush.

“The community people came out and rolled the Jeep away from that place. I don’t know where they took it but I am sure they ran away leaving the car behind.”

Vanguard has it that when the youths combed the recesses of the bush, they discovered the lifeless body of Ntefre lying in the pool of his blood.

However, some residents of Ekparakwa community alleged that the victim was politically assassinated since he refused to back the ambition of one of the House of Assembly aspirants.

A member of the community who spoke with the newspaper was quoted saying:

“This incident has some political contents. The deceased was known for being upright in his stand against some contenders in the House of Assembly race in the area.

“This one has surprised everybody. Though kidnapping has been rampant in this community in the last 8 months but this one is politically motivated.

“Every person kidnapped in this Community pays the ransom and regains freedom but this is being killed."

But the spokesman of the police command in the state, SP Odiko Mcdon, said he has not received an official report on the incident.

Mcdon stated:

“The Command has not received any report on the incident yet. I will get back to you when I am briefed.”

Source: Legit.ng