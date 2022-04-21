Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the public outrage over the pardon he granted to two former governors who stole billions

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu in a statement disclosed that Buhari acted in accordance with Nigeria's constitution

Shehu noted further it would be cruel on the part of the president not to grant such a pardon, adding that even governors also have the right to be treated fairly under the law

On Wednesday, April 20, President Muhammadu Buhari, justified the presidential pardon granted to former governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame.

The two former governors were among the 159 inmates granted a presidential pardon by Buhari last week after the approval of the National Council of State.

The pardon of the two former governors who stole billions of naira had elicited public outcry.

But the presidency, in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman said Buhari acted in accordance with the constitution of the land, PM News reports.

In his statement, Shehu said President Buhari would have come across as cruel if he had not pardoned the former governors, Premium Times added.

Part of the statement reads:

“The Presidency wishes to throw light on the recent note presented to the Council of State, on the report of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, PACPM as a culmination of a process begun by the convicts and others concerned in line with the Constitution.

“The PACPM members, under the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, followed up the recommendations with a visit to selected Correctional Centers in several states of the Federation to “critically appraise and identify potential cases of convicts and ex-convicts before recommending them for presidential pardon/clemency and reduced sentences."

Shehu stated that in this round of the exercise, 412 inmates were interviewed and 162 were recommended to the Council of State by the President in the exercise of his powers, pursuant to Section 175 (2) which requires that he should carry out this function after being “advised by the Council.”

Clearly, he said the presentation to the Council of States meeting last week, attended by former Presidents, a former Chief Justice and 36 States and the FCT along the lines of its statutory membership was a culmination of a rigorous process, regulated and guided by the law which was not, in any way designed to achieve a political purpose.

Buhari pardons former Governors Dariye, Nyame convicted for stealing billions

Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, who are currently serving terms in jail for corruption have been freed after being granted a state pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both men were convicted by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal Capital Territory High Court back in 2018.

The Punch reported that the former governors were among 159 prisoners pardoned by the National Council of State at a meeting presided over by Buhari on Thursday, April 14, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

