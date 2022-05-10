Nigerians have called on former president Goodluck Jonathan not to near the 2023 presidential election. Recall that a group of supporters of Fulani extraction and Almajiris led by Ibrahim Abdullahi picked the expression of interest and nomination forms for the former president.

Following this, Nigerians have come on social media to appeal to the former president not to make attempt to contest the presidency. Others have also lambasted him over the move.

Nigerians have called on former president Goodluck Jonathan not to near the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Leadership newspaper

Source: Twitter

Though Jonathan through his media adviser, Ikechukwu Ezehas rejected the presidential form purchased for him, insisting that he did not authorise the purchase, photos of him meeting with the national chairman of the ruling party Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is an indication that things can still change.

Here are reactions from Nigerians

Moronkeji Ayo Aromire

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

I thought I have seen enough, like the game is just commencing.

What else does GEJ want that the Lord has not done for him. Him accepting the form or colluding with the special tag group calls for deep reasoning. Who then are the real bandits? God have Mercy upon our country Nigeria.

Fola Adeboye

"The same GEJ this very Government blames for its failures of 7years. The same failure they told us about prior 2015 electioneering. The same GEJ that they say mismanaged the country and the economy. It's so glaring that we were fooled and scammed by the political elites all along. I don't believe in Nigeria any more if the APC can be associated with the same person that they blamed for destroying the country. It's all planned all along."

Godsdesire Amobi

"Don't listen to them o, you are not the only capable Nigerian, let another person try."

Jude Ekenedilichukwu Akpu

"One thing is to listen to calls. Another is to discern the motive behind the calls. That's what you have not done."

Dennis Ali

"The game plan is simple, the Fulanis wants him to spend only 4 years and they take power back and continue with their agenda. We all know but people are afraid to talk."

Aloy Onuegbulam

"He is a man I hold in high esteem. He should not venture or listen to them. Continue to enjoy your respect by the whole world by not joining the power hungry elements from the north. Jonathan, please don't listen to them o. Good name is better than riches. A word is enough for me wise."

Source: Legit.ng