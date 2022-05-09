Customs Officer Slaps Okowa's Aide over little misunderstanding

Customs and Army officers on duty along the Benin-Agbor Expressway assaulted Mr. Samson Nwachuckwu

Nwachuckwu is a human rights volunteer and Special Assistant to the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

Meanwhile, the development is generating diverse reactions on line with many people lamenting the harassments in the country

Samson Nwachukwu, an aide to the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, in a trending video was slapped by a Customs officer over a misunderstanding.

According to reports, the incident happened along the Agbor/Asaba Expressway on Saturday, May 7.

In reaction to the video, his colleague, Success Ossai called on the Customs Service to identify the officer and take necessary action.

A Customs officer has been caught on video slapping Samson Nwachukwu, an aide to Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo: Punch

Source: UGC

Via his Facebook page, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Help identify this officer so he can be arrested. This Nigeria Custom officer action is barbaric and needs to be dealt with by the authority. No one deserved to be treated this way."

On his part, activist, Harrison Gwamnishu said added:

"Yesterday, custom officer and Army officer along Benin/Agbor Expressway confidently assaulted our Human Rights volunteer and Special Assistant to Delta State Governor (Ombudsman), Mr Samson Nwachukwu. #EndImpunity

"We will protest this assault till the Authority discipline these men."

Meanwhile, the development has generated massive reaction on social media, with many people lamenting that Nigerians on daily basis, are facing such harrassment.

Lapaam Haruna Mai'anguwa

It's because is a adviser to the governor that's why many people are supporting him or what? Am not supporting the action of the custom officer but I have this question to ask....

Do you Know how may poor masses suffered from some security personnel? Nobody is saying anything about it

Vitamin D Ccfr

"Nice one. This is what ordinary, innocent and hardworking Nigerians are going through in the hands of military and paramilitary forces in Nigeria. So many innocent Nigerians have been shot, killed and forgotten; but because this one is a special adviser, they want justice? Charity begins at home! Enjoy your slap in peace!"

Anosike Chimezie

"That's all they do, intimidating and extorting innocent people plying that route and the ones that are supposed to be searched and queried bribe their way and go."

Ernest Oduwa

"When we complain of the animalistic behaviour of our security agents, the politicians act like they are deaf."

It's getting to them now, we too will act aloof. E nor concern me! Everybodi go collect!

Emmanuel Efano

Because it's done to a special assistant to Okowa it becomes an assault but if it were to be ordinary citizen, nobody will talk. What a decayed nation?

Ajiboye Ayobami

"I watched the video, I salute the man's calmness. The custom officer should be brought to book so that he can serve as a lesson to others and I feel these people should be taught ethics everyday. They lack it. when they have guns, they behave like gods."

Victoria Moses

"This is what happens when untrained persons are given uniforms and arms without proper regulatory rules and psychiatric in-service checks."

Imagine what the "commoners" suffer in the hands of lawless uniform men on daily basis.

Adeyoriju Olorunjuni

:The custom officer that assaulted the man was very wrong and provocative . The man in question was very calm and cool. The custom officer should not go away with the provocation and uniform rascality."

2023: Participate in politics, vote, advocate good governance, Okowa charges Nigerians

Recall that Governor Okowa had on Tuesday, February 22 called on Nigerians particularly Christians, to participate actively in the political process through voting at elections and in advocacy for good governance and credible leadership.

The governor made the call in a keynote address entitled "The Christian and Responsibility" which he delivered at the Standing Committee Meeting of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at All Saints Cathedral, Rumuokwurusi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

He said that Christians must exercise their right to vote and elect leaders that would govern them, adding that it was doubtful if 50 percent of eligible voters among Christians voted at elections.

Source: Legit.ng