Southeast elders have taken it upon themselves to ensure the region produces the next president in Nigeria

The elder statesmen have reportedly met with other leaders of thought and opinion moulders across Nigeria

The elders will also address journalists in Enugu late this week on their actions so far and the next steps to get everyone on board

Enugu - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some Igbo elders have started lobbying powerful Nigerians on the need for a southeast presidency.

According to a report by the Daily Sun newspaper, the elders had constituted themselves as a lobby group to get Nigerians to buy into the quest to have the southeast produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor next year.

Governor Dave Umahi is one of the southeast politicians who have declared interest in the presidency. Photo credit: @EbonyiGov

Source: Twitter

In the last couple of weeks, the elders have met with political, religious, community, and opinion leaders in the north, Middle Belt, southwest, and south-south to canvass support for power to rotate to the zone in 2023.

Some of the leaders the southeast lobby group met include former presidents General Ibrahim Babangida, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

2023: Southeast PDP leaders insist on Igbo presidency

In a related development, southeast chieftains in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have insisted that the zone must produce the next Nigerian president.

Leadership newspaper reports that this was the resolution of the zonal executive committee meeting of the PDP held in Enugu.

The meeting was attended by the leaders of the party in the southeast, members of the state and national assemblies, members of PDP National Executive Committee, and Board of Trustees members, among others.

2023: Prof ABC Nwosu insists on Igbo presidency

Similarly, a former minister of health, Professor ABC Nwosu has stated that the Igbos deserve the presidency in 2023.

Speaking to Legit.ng in an exclusive chat in his Abuja residence, the elder statesman queried why Tinubu is contesting for the presidency, saying the former Lagos state governor ought to be canvassing for a president from the southeast in 2023.

Prof Nwosu also dismissed suggestions that Igbo politicians from the south-south region can fill in for the southeast in the 2023 polls, adding that politicians of Igbo ethnic origin from the oil-rich region should wait for when the presidency is zoned to their region.

2023 Elections: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news, misinformation

Meanwhile, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adeoye Temitope, country director, FCI says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

Source: Legit.ng