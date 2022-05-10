A piece of news that would sadden the heart of many Nigerians is the dead body of a pastor found in an uncompleted building in Abuja

In what could be described as sad news, a pastor identified as Segun Adebisi has been found dead in an uncompleted building in Kubwa, a satellite town of Abuja.

Residents of the area made the discovery on Saturday morning, May 7, during a search after he had been declared missing.

A resident, identified simply as Odion Rufus, disclosed that the incident was reported to the police while the family members were in search of the pastor, Daily Trust reports.

Nigerians have reacted to the news of an Abuja missing pastor found dead in an uncompleted building, even as the police are yet to respond to the sad development. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

His statement and what led to the discovery

Rufus said:

“During the week, we dispersed into the bush around the pipeline extension area from 8pm till 12am but we could not trace him.

“On Saturday morning, we conducted another round of search around the same location, and we were in the process of giving up when one of us advised that we should extend the search to an uncompleted building. We met his body with injuries on his head looking like he was hit with some of the firewood found close to the body. His body has been taken to the mortuary.”

Police react

Meanwhile, the FCT police command is yet to react to the sad development.

Source: Legit.ng