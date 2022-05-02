The national leader of the ruling APC and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a message to Nigerian workers to celebrate their day

According to the APC stalwart, the workers are the backbone of the nation, without them, there is no production, no progress and development of any sort in the country

Tinubu in his message urged Nigerians to work in unity to produce a better country for themselves and future generations

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to unite in producing a better country for the present and future generations.

In a goodwill message to organised Labour on the International Workers Day, Tinubu described workers as the country’s backbone.

The Nation reports that he spoke through a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu in his message urged Nigerians to work in Unity for the greater good of all. Photo credit: Uche Nnadozie

The APC stalwart hopeful enjoined Nigerians to do what was necessary to pave and ease the way for workers, The Guardian added.

He said:

“Labour is the backbone of a nation. Our nation’s labourers are the daily unsung heroes of society. The work they performed helps define our nation. The goods and services their efforts provide are the basis of our collective well-being.”

His message

Tinubu, therefore, called on the people to dedicate the day and themselves to the fair and unassailable proposition that every worker was entitled to an equitable wage representing the value of their labour and effort.

He affirmed:

“As we acknowledge and celebrate the Nigerian worker on this day, let us as Nigerians, dedicate ourselves to a hopeful future where our individual and collective efforts merge in harmony to produce a better Nigeria for ourselves and future generations.”

Workers’ Day: Edo breaks record as Governor Obaseki announces new minimum wage

In a related development, Edo state workers' minimum wage has been increased from the N30,000 approved by the federal government to N40,000.

This was approved by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday, May 1, in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day.

While delivering his 2022 Workers’ Day speech, the governor noted that it is common knowledge that the N30,000 can barely sustain a family. He said it will be immoral to pretend not to know that workers are going through so much hardship.

States yet to implement minimum wage

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the N30,000 minimum wage into law.

Legit.ng had in 2021 listed some states that are yet to implement the minimum wage two years after it was okayed by the federal government.

The states included Imo, Benue, Anambra, Kano, Bauchi, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa and Taraba.

Some states were even said to have reduced workers’ salaries.

