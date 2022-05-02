Workers in Edo will be getting more than their colleagues in other states as they will now be receiving N40,000 as minimum wage

The good news was announced by Governor Godwin Obaseki during the 2022 Workers' Day celebration

The Edo leader said his government is prepared to make the sacrifices so that workers can live a better life

Edo state - Edo state workers' minimum wage has been increased from the N30,000 approved by the federal government to N40,000.

This was approved by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday, May 1, in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day.

Obaseki made Edo state workers happy as he increased minimu wage by N10,000. Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

While delivering his 2022 Workers’ Day speech, the governor noted that it is common knowledge that the N30,000 can barely sustain a family. He said it will be immoral to pretend not to know that workers are going through so much hardship, The Guardian reports.

Obaseki stated:

“The government of Edo have now decided to review the minimum for Edo workers from N30,000 to N40,000 a month, undoubtedly, Edo is the first state since the current outbreak of coronavirus to take this initiative.”

Sharing photos on his Twitter handle, the Edo leader said his government is ready to make sacrifices as workers' welfare is its number one priority.

Nigerians hail Obaseki

After the governor shared photos from the event and announced the new minimum wage, some Nigerians took to the comment section to commend him.

Adjoto @AdjotoII wrote:

"Very thoughtful of you Sir. May God continue to protect, bless and guide you. Keep the good work going."

OLADAPO ADEBAYO-JOGH @ODABJogh commented:

"This is commendable, I am impressed that you have taken a lead in ensuring workers welfare are considered and now it is time for workers to also be professional to give the government a good name because they control the corrupt system which can be healed through the RIGHT moves."

2012 pensioners protest in Edo

Meanwhile, during the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration in the state, some pensioners who retired in 2012 protested the non-payment of their gratuities, Daily Trust reports.

Dressed in black attires, they carried placards as they appealed to Obaseki to rescue them by paying their gratuities.

The governor, however, disclosed that his government has keyed into the contributory pension scheme to avoid cases where pensioners are being owed.

States yet to implement minimum wage

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the N30,000 minimum wage into law.

Legit.ng had in 2021 listed some states that are yet to implement the minimum wage two years after it was okayed by the federal government.

The states included Imo, Benue, Anambra, Kano, Bauchi, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa and Taraba.

Some states were even said to have reduced workers’ salaries.

