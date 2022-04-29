The Department of State Services has urged Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters, saying the service was currently not recruiting.

The DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Friday, stated that the service does not recruit online, nor does it sell job application forms or demand money from job seekers before recruiting.

The Department of State Services has urged Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters, saying the service was currently not recruiting. Photo: Vanguard

The statement read, “The Department of State Services wishes to notify the public that it is not currently recruiting.

“It also uses this opportunity to reiterate that it does not recruit online, sell job application forms or demand money from prospective employees (when and if it recruits).

Interested candidates are advised to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its State Commands, other Formations nationwide, official website.”

