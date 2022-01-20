Clash of egos by security operatives have always resulted to fisticuffs in various public events in Nigeria

Reports say the situation reared its ugly head again in Kaduna as President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state

The president is visiting the northwest state on a two-day visit to commission projects initiated by the El-Rufai administration

Kaduna - The Punch newspaper is reporting that security operatives clashed on Thursday, January 20 during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Kaduna state.

According to the report, the clash occurred while President Buhari was commissioning the remodeled Kawo bridge.

President Buhari’s 2-day visit to Kaduna state started with commissioning projects on his first day. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Twitter

The security operatives reportedly exchanged blows before normalcy returned.

The clash was said to have been triggered by the action of the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives who blocked access to Kawo bridge immediately after the president mounted it.

The DSS operatives were said to block other vehicles, including those of the Kaduna state governor and other state officials from accessing the facility.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state wasn’t affected as he was part of the president’s convoy to the bridge.

While El-Rufai’s Aide-De-Camp’s team insisted that the governor’s official vehicle must be allowed access, the president’s security aides reportedly refused.

Also, journalists and other dignitaries were barred from accessing the Kawo bridge after El-Rufai and the president’s arrival.

Buhari is on a two-day working visit to the state during which he’s expected to inaugurate some projects in Kafanchan and Zaria towns on Thursday, January 20, and Friday, January 21 respectively.

President Buhari recollects how he was attacked near Kawo bridge

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Buhari revealed he almost lost his life some years ago while commissioning the bridge.

According to the president, he narrowly escaped being bombed near the Kawo bridge, while travelling to Katsina state in July 2014, saying:

“There was an attempt to bomb me here…there was a market nearby but the security escorts were vigilant.”

Thousands of Kaduna residents welcome Buhari to northwest state

Earlier in the day, thousands of people welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Kafanchan, the southern part of Kaduna state.

The president was on his way to pay homage to Emir of Jema’a when his convoy was besieged by excited residents who waved frantically.

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari's personal assistant on digital/new media shared the video on his verified Twitter page.

