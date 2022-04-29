The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has released a fresh statement regarding the completing of Ramadan fasting

Sultan Abubakar who is the president-general of the the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) directed Muslims to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Saturday

If the crescent is sighted on Saturday, the Sultan would declare Sunday, May 1, as the 1st day of Shawwal and the day of Eid-el-Fitri

Sokoto - As the 2022 Ramadan (1443 Hijra) draws to an end, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has urged Muslims across Nigeria to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Saturday, April 30.

The director of administration of the NSCIA, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said this in a statement issued on behalf of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the president-general of the organisation, Daily Trust reported.

The sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, speaks to the media at the State House in Abuja on December 27, 2011. Photo credit: WOLE EMMANUEL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He said consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the Sultan enjoined the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH immediately after sunset on Saturday which is equivalent to 29th Ramadan, 1443 AH.

Usman-Ugwu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character, then His Eminence (Sultan) would declare Sunday, May 1st 2022, as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

"However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Monday, May 2nd 2022, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

“In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the NMSC can be contacted to report credible and positive sighting of the Crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH."

Zakatul Fitr is compulsory, says Sultan Abubakar

Sultan Abubakar also urged Muslims to in the spirit of Ramadan, remember that Zakatul Fitr (special Ramadan charity) is a compulsory food-levy imposed on privileged Muslims, to be given to the less privileged in the society.

He, therefore, urged all concerned to ensure that they do not only comply but comply on time.

He said:

“The general practice is to give out the standard measurement to beneficiaries in the last two days of Ramadan and not later than before the eid prayer.”

Sultan Abubakar, who felicitated with the Nigerian Muslim ‘Ummah and indeed the entire Muslim worldwide, on the auspicious occasion of the 1443 AH ‘Idul Fitr, prayed Allah to grant every one the opportunity to witness many more of it.

He also expressed concern about the skyrocketing prices of food and consumables in the country and appealed to the government to stem the tide of inflation while urging traders too to desist from the habit of arbitrarily increasing the price of food items.

Eid-el Fitr, Workers Day: FG announces dates for public holidays

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has declared Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3 as public holidays to mark the Workers Day and Eld-el-Fitr celebrations.

The minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this in a statement released by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday, April 28.

Aregbesola also congratulated all Muslims on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan. He called on all Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice, and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Source: Legit.ng