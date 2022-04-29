Earlier, the Lagos State Government declared Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration and International Workers Day

In a twist, the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola said the government only approved May 2 and 3, as public holidays

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr or the festival of breaking the fast is one of the most celebrated of all Muslim holidays, observed by over two billion Muslims around the world

The Lagos State Government has approved May 2nd and 3rd as public holidays to celebrate the 2022 International Workers’ Day and the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The Punch reports that the government also told workers to disregard its earlier circular which approved three straight days as public holidays.

The Head of Service in Lagos, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a circular to workers dated April 27, 2022, had approved May 2-4 as public holidays.

The Head of Service, Muri Okunola, made this disclosure on behalf of the state government. Photo credit: The Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

Following this move, Wednesday, May 4, the public holiday earlier announced has been cancelled.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, upon the declaration by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, that May 2-3 were approved, the Lagos HoS made a U-Turn and approved the same, urging workers to disregard the first circular.

In the second circular titled, ‘Re: Year 2022 Workers’ Day Celebration/Id-El-Fitr Public Holidays’, the Lagos HoS said:

“Public servants in the state are therefore to disregard the resumption date stated in CIRCULAR NO 018 of 27th of April, 2022 and note that work resumes on Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022 at 08:00am prompt.”

Eid-el Fitr: Aregbesola congratulates Muslims

The Nigerian government has declared Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3 as public holidays to mark the Workers Day and Eld-el-Fitr celebrations.

The minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this in a statement released by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday, April 28.

Aregbesola commended workers for their hard work, diligence, and sacrifice.

Meanwhile, the minister also congratulated all Muslims on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid-el-Fitri: Saudi authorities announce date Muslims should look out for Shawwal moon

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, April 28, ordered accredited observatories to search for the Shawwal 1443 Crescent on the evening of Saturday, April 30.

It also called upon Muslims generally to search for the crescent and report any sightings to their nearest court.

Legit.ng notes that the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal will also mark the day of Eid-el-Fitr which will begin either fall on Sunday, May 1, or Monday, May 2.

Source: Legit.ng