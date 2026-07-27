The UK government’s official guidance explains that British citizens can formally renounce their nationality

The guidance names one primary reason people choose to give up and renounce their British citizenship

The guidance also sets out how the renunciation process works and who it applies to

The UK government has set out the main reason people choose to formally give up their British citizenship, shedding light on a process that many are unaware exists.

According to the official guidance published by the UK government, a person may apply to renounce their British citizenship or nationality status.

UK states next step for those who renounce citizenship. Photo credit: mattjeacock/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

If the application is approved, the individual receives a document known as a declaration of renunciation, which serves as official proof that they are no longer a British national.

Why People Renounce British Citizenship

The guidance identifies one central reason behind this decision: a desire to become a citizen of another country that does not permit dual citizenship.

Some nations require their new citizens to hold only one nationality, meaning a person would need to formally shed their British status before completing the naturalisation process elsewhere.

The types of British nationality that can be renounced include British citizenship, British overseas territories citizenship, British overseas citizenship, British subject status, and British national (overseas) status.

A person may give up more than one of these at the same time if applicable.

Conditions for renouncing British citizenship

The process is not open to everyone. To be eligible, an applicant must already hold another citizenship or nationality, or be in the process of obtaining one.

They must also be at least 18 years old, unless they are under 18 and married, and must be of sound mind at the time of application.

It is important to note that renouncing British citizenship only affects the individual making the application and does not automatically alter the nationality status of other family members.

Nigerian lady delivers baby in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who went to the UK to give birth shared her experience in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady said everyone was asking about the gender of the baby as well as the delivery date.

Source: Legit.ng