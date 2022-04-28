As Ramadan enters Day 27, Saudi Arabia authorities have directed Muslims to search for the Shawwal 1443 Crescent on Saturday, April 30

The authorities on Thursday, April 28, directed that sightings should be reported to the nearest court

The sighting of the crescent of Shawwal will also mark the day of Eid-el-Fitr which will begin either fall on Sunday, May 1, or Monday, May 2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, April 28, ordered accredited observatories to search for the Shawwal 1443 Crescent on the evening of Saturday, April 30.

It also called upon Muslims generally to search for the crescent and report any sightings to their nearest court, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Muslim men leave after praying to mark the holy month of Ramadan at Jimeta Central Mosque in Yola, Adamawa state, in northeast Nigeria, on June 19, 2015. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng notes that the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal will also mark the day of Eid-el-Fitr which will begin either fall on Sunday, May 1, or Monday, May 2.

It was learned that several astronomers had said that there are fewer chances of the crescent being seen on Saturday evening and the month of Ramadan 1443 is likely to complete 30 days.

