The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that a fire outbreak destroyed a part of late TB Joshua's tomb shelter on Wednesday, April 27

According to the agency, the inferno also affected a building where the late leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations used to relax

However, with no casualty recorded, the Lagos state fire service said the inferno has been put out and was stopped from spreading

Ikotun, Lagos - The tomb shelter of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua, in the Agodo area of Ikotun, Lagos was on Wednesday, April 27, gutted by fire.

Confirming the development to Punch on Wednesday, Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), disclosed that the inferno has been quenched.

NEMA said a part of the tomb shelter was affected by the fire

Farinloye added that the fire started from a building belonging to late TB Joshua

The NEMA coordinator revealed that the building is where the late pastor usually went for relaxation while alive.

He said:

“The incident happened at a building belonging to the late pastor. The late pastor usually went there to relax and meditate. Federal fire service officials moved in to put out the fire.”

On her part, the head of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Margaret Adeseye, said the fire affected a part of the late pastor’s tomb shelter.

She noted:

“It is confirmed that a section around the tomb of the late pastor TB Joshua caught fire. A shelter was built to cover the tomb because it is an open place, so, it was the shelter that caught fire.

"But we were able to curtail it and it did not spread beyond where it started from. We have yet to identify the cause of the fire.”

