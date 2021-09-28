The wife of the late founder of SCOAN, Evelyn Joshua, has told the members that the church would soon reopen

Evelyn noted that the leadership of the church is waiting for the directive and the guidance of the Lord before the commencement of service

According to her, their activities would be guided by the revelations from the Holy Spirit for the smooth running of the church

Ikotun, Lagos - The new leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Evelyn Joshua, has revealed why the church is yet to reopen for service.

Vanguard reports that she said the church would reopen for service when the leadership gets approval from God.

Evelyn, the widow of late TB Joshua has said that SCOAN would reopen when God gives approval.

Legit.ng gathered that Evelyn, who is the widow of the deceased founder of SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, disclosed this in a statement issued to address concerns by church members who are yearning for physical service.

We cannot go outside the will of God

According to her, although church members were eager to begin physical services, the leadership of the church must first hear from the Lord and be guided by the revelations from the Holy Spirit to commence.

She said:

“We are getting ready and even yearning to start services but we cannot go outside the will of God whose directive is what we shall continue to uphold, live and work on."

The mourning period is over

Evelyn, who hinted that she is still mourning her husband, said she believes SCOAN would emerge stronger.

Daily Trust also reports that she noted that since her husband’s demise, the church was yet to start services, like others, adding that the peculiarity of the church, which sees both locals and foreigners attend services, was being put into consideration.

She said:

“We have no fear whatsoever but don’t forget a good Christian must also be a good citizen. We have continued to pray for God’s mercy for our nation and the world. Besides, I am still mourning the passing of my husband.

“The mourning period is over, and most importantly, when the Lord intimates us to begin, we shall move swiftly in God’s grace. Be assured that God’s mercy endures and by His grace, SCOAN shall come out stronger."

Commenting further on plans to reopen for church service, a representative of the SCOAN legal department, James Akhigbe said very soon the church will commence service, adding that they don’t do things based on human emotions.

He:

“We don’t conduct the affairs of SCOAN to please people but we embark on the project because we have heard from God. We are very hopeful that God will give us the green light. Meanwhile, we cannot say tomorrow because you cannot dictate to the Holy Spirit."

The church had early in September confirmed Evelyn as the new leader after a Federal High Court in Lagos appointed her as chairperson of the board of trustees.

