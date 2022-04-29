The family of a 22-year-old Nigerian student has raised an alarm over the disappearance of their son, who went missing while on his way to work

According to reports, the victim engaged himself due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities

Meanwhile, the family of Samson Ajayi disclosed his co-workers at the construction site should be held accountable

The family of a 22-year-old undergraduate at the University of Ibadan, Samson Ajayi, are in despair after he went missing while going to work on a construction site in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The Punch reports that the incident happened on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 and the case was reported at the Ogombo police station.

Samson’s uncle, Taiwo Ajayi, said the victim stayed with his parents in the Alagbado area of Lagos state due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The family of the 22-year-old undergraduate at the University of Ibadan, Samson Ajayi, is in despair. Photo credit: Ibrahim Kazeem

Source: Facebook

He explained that Samson went to work on the construction site so as not to be idle, adding that efforts by the family to find him were abortive.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The relative said he suspected foul play from co-workers on the construction site.

Taiwo said:

“His colleagues reported his absence to his mother on the telephone. On Thursday, March 10, I and his mother went to the construction site. On getting there, we made calls and searched everywhere, but we could not find him.

“Since his colleagues had yet to report the case to the police, we decided to report at the Ogombo Police Station, but we were told to come back the following day, Friday, March 11."

“We later wrote a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, who said the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba.”

Reaction

Falana

The family had hired a Lagos-based lawyer, Femi Falana, to get to the root of the matter.

Police

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said:

“The case was reported at the Ogombo Police Station and they started investigation but because of the seriousness the case deserved, it was transferred to the headquarters for detailed investigation.

“The team handling it at the headquarters is still investigating and soon, I should be able to give you further updates on that case.”

Anxiety as 16-year-old daughter of police inspector goes missing, mother cries out

In a related development, a 16-year-old girl, Blessing Patrick, has gone missing inside the Sango Police Barracks, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

According to reports, the Senior Secondary School 3 girl was last seen in early April after she returned from school.

Speaking on the disappearance of her daughter, Patrick’s mother, simply identified as Mummy Blessing said she is worried over her daughter's disappearance.

Hours after woman cried out about her 11-year-old missing child, this is what happened

Meanwhile, a mother with the Facebook name Nelo AyoWinter Atuanya earlier called for help to locate her missing 11-year-old son called Chiemezie.

In a post she made on the platform on Thursday, July 9, she asked anybody who has seen her son in Onitsha, Fegge, and upper Iweka environs to contact her.

She added that they could also alternatively take him to the nearest police station.

Source: Legit.ng