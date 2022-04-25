Global site navigation

Gunmen Hijack Truck Loaded With Petrol In Lagos, Owner Cries Out, Shares Photos
Nigeria

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

As Nigeria's security continues to deteriorate, evil-minded fellows go all-out to strike terror in the minds of innocent citizens in attacks that have left some dead and made life unbearable for others.

Just recently, a gang of gunmen hijacked a truck loaded with petrol in the CMS area of Lagos state.

The owner of the vehicle who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons disclosed to a Legit.ng reporter that the vehicle with number plate KSF 335 has a 20,000-tonne capacity.

The owner added that the nearest police station should be informed immediately if anyone who has seen the truck or with vital information about its location is out there.

Below are photos of the truck:

Stolen truck
The vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in Lagos
Source: UGC

