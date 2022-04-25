As Nigeria's security continues to deteriorate, evil-minded fellows go all-out to strike terror in the minds of innocent citizens in attacks that have left some dead and made life unbearable for others.

Just recently, a gang of gunmen hijacked a truck loaded with petrol in the CMS area of Lagos state.

The owner of the vehicle who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons disclosed to a Legit.ng reporter that the vehicle with number plate KSF 335 has a 20,000-tonne capacity.

The owner added that the nearest police station should be informed immediately if anyone who has seen the truck or with vital information about its location is out there.

Below are photos of the truck:

The vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in Lagos

