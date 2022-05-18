A clash between some traders and motorcycle riders in Dei-Dei International Timber Market has left about five people dead

The individuals were killed during the attack which resulted after an Okada rider's passenger was crushed to death by a moving trailer

According to residents of the area, houses and properties including some shops in the timber market have been set ablaze

No fewer than five people have been reportedly killed in Dei Dei, a community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory, Daily Trust reports.

The deceased individuals were said to have been killed during a clash between traders and Okada (motorcycle) riders in the community.

A resident who spoke on the incident said an accident involving an okada rider had led to the breakdown of law and order in the area.

The warring parties are said to have set some properties ablaze in the area. Photo: Abbas Ibn Abdullah

Source: Facebook

Pleading anonymity, the resident noted that houses in the community are been set ablaze by the warring parties as they await the deployment of security officers to the area.

His words:

“Five persons that I know have been killed in this incident. We have been calling for security intervention to no avail.

“We are really worried that this crisis is tilting towards the ethnic dimension.”

More reporting by the newspaper claimed that while the casualty figure appears to be correct only one affected person confirmed that his house was set on fire.

It was also gathered that the warring parties set the International Timber Market in Dei-Dei on fire.

Residents account of the incident in Dei Dei

Sources within the area also claimed that the traders in the community had blamed the Okada rider for his alleged recklessness which led to the death of a passenger.

However, on seeing the blame game and the possibility of an attack on their colleagues, other riders in the area moved to rescue him from the situation.

This, a source said led to the degeneration of the matter.

Another account of the incident said that the driver of a trailer vehicle had crushed the passenger to death and the driver was attacked by residents.

According to this particular account, some individuals at the location as attacked and some persons mobilised to defend him.

Also, security operatives have been deployed to the location to prevent further violence.

