The Anambra police command confirmed the attack on Isuofia community but debunked claims that a policeman was shot dead

Police spokesperson,

Emerging reports have confirmed that some suspected gunmen invaded the local government of Governor Charles Soludo and killed a policeman.

According to DailyTrust newspaper, the suspected gunmen launched an attack on Isuofia Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state.

A source revealed to the newspaper that the suspected gunmen launched the attack at the security posts of police operatives and started to open fire.

Legit.ng gathered that the assailants were not happy with the state government for stationing police operatives in that area.

The source said:

“The hoodlums stormed the area, shooting non-stop, while residents scampered for safety. One policeman was killed in the process."

No policeman was killed - Anambra police

Meanwhile, contrary to reports that a policeman was killed during the open fire, the state police command has debunked the claim.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the attack but said no policeman killed.

He further stated that the incident did not transpire in the governor's community, rather it happened along the expressway.

Tochukwu however disclosed that three police operatives sustained injuries and that the operation was still in progress.

He also said a vehicle was recovered with bloodstained showing that the hoodlum suffered casualty.

But the community sources insisted that the attack happened at Isuofia and a policeman was killed.

Source: Legit.ng