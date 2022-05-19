The latest order on the ban of (motorbikes) Okada riders in Lagos state is taking a new turn at present

All indications necessary have shown that the Lagos state government is struggling to enforce the ban

Police operatives have been involved in a serious clash with rebellious Okada riders who has failed to comply

Lagos, Ojo - Emerging reports have revealed that there is a growing protest in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos on Thursday, May 19 over the ban imposed on motorcycle (Okada) operators in the state.

Recall that the state government had earlier issued a statement ordering the ban of Okada riders in six local councils following the death of a sound engineer, David Imoh, at Lekki.

According to DailyTrust newspaper, it was gathered that police operatives from Onireke Police Station had already commenced the enforcement of the order in the area by impounding several motorbikes.

Legit.ng learnt that the operation by the police triggered some of the commercial motorcyclists to resist the police in performing their duty along the Mile 2 – Badagry expressway.

It was further gathered that some of the motorcyclists who resisted the impoundment of the motorbikes were apprehended by the Police who had to fend off an attack by other motorcyclists who attempted to set free their members in the custody of the police.

Okada riders set road ablaze

In the midst of the fracas between the police and the Okada riders, it was reported that some of the Okada riders ignited a fire in the middle of the road leaving motorists to scamper for safety.

While people fled for their lives, there was chaos and a stampede which was triggered by the fear of not being a victim of a stray bullet when the police and Okada riders were engaged in a gun and stone battle.

It was gathered that there was a stream of traffic and congestion while the clash was ongoing at the scene of the incident.

At present, it has not been confirmed the numbers of injuries and casualties recorded but a joint-operational team of anti-riot operatives has been sent to the scene to restore normalcy.

List of 6 LGAs, 9 LCDAs where okada can no longer operate in Lagos

Meanwhile, as contained in the statement issued by the state government, six LGAs and nine LCDAs have been affected by the ban.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.

The full list include; Apapa Apapa Iganmu LCDA Ikeja Ojodu LCDA Onigbongbo LCDA Lagos Island Lagos Island West LCDA Lagos Island East LCDA Lagos Mainland Yaba LCDA, Surulere Coker Aguda LCDA and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

