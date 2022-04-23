Oyo, Oyo state - After 52 years of glorious reign, the top Yoruba monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has passed on.

Oba Adeyemi, popularly known as Iku Baba Yeye, was crowned on November 18, 1970, succeeding Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, was crowned in 1970. Photo credit: ASIRI

Source: Facebook

Alaafin Adeyemi, the third from the Alowolodu Ruling House, died in the late hours of Friday, April, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State in South-West Nigeria.

Born on October 15, 1938, Oba Adeyemi was 83 years old and the longest-reigning Alaafin ever.

Following Oba Adeyemi's demise, old newspaper reports of his appointment as the new Alaafin of Oyo and coronation have surfaced online.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The reports occupied the front pages of Daily Sketch, a defunct Nigerian newspaper published in Ibadan, Southwest Nigeria with a circulation of 60,000 throughout the country.

The newspaper was published by A.O. Adebayo.

With the demise of Alaafin Adeyemi, it is now the turn of the Agunloye Ruling House to produce the next Oyo monarch, according to Premium Times.

Oba Adeyemi’s predecessor, Alaafin Ladigbolu, was from the Agunloye House.

Basorun Oyo to take over Alaafin’s palace before emergence of new king

Meanwhile, the head of the Oyomesi, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, is reportedly expected to take over the affairs of the palace of Alaafin of Oyo, pending the appointment of a new Alaafin.

Historically, Basorun has the final say on the nomination of new Alaafin. According to history, the Oyo empire was monarchical system headed by Alaafin, as the king.

However, an administrative council and governing body made up of chiefs (Oyomesi) serves to maintain balance in power. Members of Oyomesi were headed by prime minister called Basorun who can demand the king’s suicide by sending him a calabash of parrot’s eggs.

Source: Legit.ng