Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has paid her last respect to the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

Kemi, in her statement, however, revealed her dream to become the new Alaafin of Oyo as she promised to serve the Oyo empire well

The journalist's statement has sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians querying her wanting to be the next Alaafin

Popular controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has stirred reactions on social media after she revealed her dream to become the next Alaafin of Oyo.

Recall that Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who was the crowned Alaafin passed away on Friday, with many Nigerians still paying tribute to the late monarch.

Kemi Olunloyo says it is time for a female Alaafin of Oyo. Credit: @kemiolunloyo

In her tribute to the late king, Kemi added that it was time for a second female Alaafin of Oyo.

She wrote:

“I should be the NEXT #alaafinofoyo. #IkuBabaYeye will be proud. I bet U didn’t know we are the only Yoruba Monarch with a female King Orompotoniyun was the 1ST FEMALE ALAAFIN. Time for a new oneI will serve the Oyo empire well. Retweet till the oracle sees this. Orompoto was responsible for leading the Oyo Empire between the years 1554 to 1562. She was the daughter of Alaafin Ofinran and the grand-daughter of Alaafin Onigbogi, both rulers of the Empire in their own time. S/O to the Ladigbolu family #RIPAlaafin #oyoempire #IkuBabaYeye."

Reactions trail Kemi Olunloyo's dream of becoming Alaafin of Oyo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Qudious247:

"I don't like dis woman but 1 thing I certainly know about her is; she's "not sentimental" she's as straight as ruler on what she believes."

Abdullah:

"How possible an Ibadan woman could lay claim on Oyo's crown? Madam Kemi wetin now?"

@nmadu111:

"I am not from Oyo but I am shouting God forbid on their behalf."

How Alaafin of Oyo was buried

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams dismissed rumours making the rounds in the media that the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was buried according to the Muslim rites.

Adams in a statement by his special assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, made available to Legit.ng stated that the transition and burial rites of the foremost Yoruba monarch is purely traditional and not religious.

The Yoruba generalissimo added that prior to the announcement of Kabiesi's death on Saturday, the Isoro and the Oyo Messi had earlier observed the core traditional rites which, he said, went through the night and ended till 11 am today before Bashorun and the families of the Alaafin notified the Oyo state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who later announced officially.

