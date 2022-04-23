The head of the Oyomesi, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, is expected to take over the affairs of the palace of Alaafin of Oyo, pending the appointment of a new Alaafin, a report by Daily Trust stated.

This followed the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, on Friday night.

Photo credit: @LawluqA

Source: Twitter

Historically, Basorun has the final say on the nomination of new Alaafin.

According to history, the Oyo empire was monarchical system headed by Alaafin, as the king.

However, an administrative council and governing body made up of chiefs (Oyomesi) serves to maintain balance in power.

Members of Oyomesi were headed by prime minister called Basorun who can demand the king’s suicide by sending him a calabash of parrot’s eggs.

Basorun has the power to organise religious festivals in addition to becoming the commander-in-chief of the Oyo Army.

Source: Legit.ng