Members of the Boko Haram sect have attacked a guest house in Geidam local government area of Yobe state

The terrorists attacked the hotel on Wednesday, April 20, and killed 10 guests - both men and women- who were lodged there

According to residents of the town, the terrorists also invaded a school where they killed one person and set the institution on fire

About 10 guests lodged at ‘Kwari’, a popular brothel in Geidam town in Yobe state have been killed by some members of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Daily Trust reports that the terrorists wreaked havoc in Geidam after they attacked the Yobe state town.

Residents who confirmed the incident said that members of the group sneaked into the town on Wednesday, April 20, without firing a gunshot.

Boko Haram members have killed 10 guests in a hotel in Yobe state. Photo: Mai Mala-Buni

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the insurgents parked their motorbikes in a neighbouring community before gaining access to Geidam.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sources within the town said the terrorists had entered through the eastern part of the town and set the Government Science and Technical School Geidam ablaze.

One person was killed in the school quarters by the members of the group.

A source within the community said:

“They took us by surprise this time around; they entered in silence without firing shots or using vehicles.

“Upon their entrance, they asked some of the residents to recite verses of the Qur’an before they either allowed them to leave or get killed.”

However, following the attack, it was gathered that some residents in the town were already fleeing to avoid being trapped.

Also speaking on the incident, the executive chairman of the Geidam local government area, Ali Kolo could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.

However, Kolo's deputy, Musa Muhammed, confirmed the attack.

Boko Haram, ISWAP members in disarray as troops launch fresh attack, kill many

Some members of the Boko Haram terrorist group had been killed by troops of the Nigerian Military.

The troops deployed to Operation HADIN KAI also killed insurgents under the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The spokesperson for the defence headquarters, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko said several arms and ammunition were also recovered from the military operation.

Troops kill suspected IPOB/ESN marksman, 3 others enforcing sit-at-home order

Four suspected Eastern Security Network/IPOB members had been gunned down by soldiers in Anambra state.

Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of army public relations, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, February 9.

The deceased persons were said to have been led by Ejike who was enforcing the illegal imposed sit-at-home order in Ihiala town.

Source: Legit.ng