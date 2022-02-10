Some members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have been killed by troops of the Nigerian Military

The troops deployed to Operation HADIN KAI also killed insurgents under the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP)

The spokesperson for the defence headquarters, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko said several arms and ammunition were also recovered from the military operation

Troops of the Nigerian Military under the theatre Operation HADIN KAI have in the last few weeks neutralized 120 fighters.

This was revealed by Major-General Bernard Onyeuko, the director, of defence media operations on Thursday, February 10, attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja.

The terrorists were killed by troops deployed to Operation Hadin Kai

Source: UGC

He said the troops arrested 50 of the terrorists, 5 gun trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibres of ammunition were captured from the terrorists.

He added:

"Additionally, troops rescued 25 abducted civilians."

Similarly, a total of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to their own troops deployed at different locations including Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya all in Borno and Yobe state.

Onyeuko said:

"It is noteworthy to state that out of the 965 terrorists that surrendered within the period under review 104 are from ISWAP Camp that surrendered to own troops at Marte.

"The surrendered terrorist have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action."

