There is a new development regarding the bomb explosion that occurred in Taraba state on Tuesday, April 19

The latest is the police command in the state that disclosed the death toll has risen to six whilst locals revealed about ten persons died between Tuesday night and the wee hours of Wednesday

Meanwhile, Governor Darius Ishaku on several occasions has raised the alarm that Boko-Haram terrorists were regrouping in Taraba

Casualties from the Tuesday explosion, April 19, in the Iware market in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba state have risen to 16, local sources said.

But the Taraba state police command’s spokesman, DSP Abdulahi Usman, said the death toll had risen to six.

The Punch reports that multiple sources in Iware, including, James Audu, Mrs. Abaagu Esther and Musa David disclosed that 10 people, who were taken to various hospitals, died between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday.

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba state has promised to assist the victims of the bomb blasts. Photo credit: @tarabagovt

Source: Twitter

Audu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“At least 16 people who were taken to various hospitals after the blast died between last night and this morning.

“The situation of those still in the hospital is not too good; we are only praying for their survival."

The people's call

This is even as the people of Iware have called on the state government and security agencies to investigate the explosion and work towards averting a repeat of the incident.

Iware is a town located 22 kilometres away from Jalingo, the state capital.

The first happened in January at a Catholic school in the neighbouring Gassol Local Government Area, a few kilometres away from Iware where the second explosive went off on Tuesday.

Many feared dead as bomb explodes at restaurant in Northern state

Legit.ng reported earlier that at least seven people were killed in an explosion that occurred at Iware town in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba state.

Sources cited by the newspaper stated that a bomb went off at a local restaurant crowded with many people.

More than 20 people, including women, sustained injuries in the incident. They were reportedly rushed to Federal Medical Center Jalingo.

An eyewitness, Bulus James, said a bomb exploded when many people gathered at a beer parlour in the area.

Gunmen shoot traditional ruler dead inside mosque in Taraba state

In another report, gunmen on Monday night, April 11, attacked a Mosque at Maisamari town in Sardauna local government area of Taraba state, killing Alhaji Abdulkadir Maisamari, a district head.

Witnesses said Maisamari was killed during Ishai prayers.

It was learnt that the gunmen reportedly opened fire immediately after they stormed the mosque. Residents were said to have confronted the gunmen, forcing them to flee into a mountain close to the town.

Source: Legit.ng