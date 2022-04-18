An unnamed member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been killed in Imo state

The "notorious gunman" was neutralised in a gun battle with the troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army

According to the Army, the troops encountered the IPOB gunmen at Ihioma Community in Orlu local government area of the state where they were enforcing illegal "stay-at-home"

Ihioma, Imo state - Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, have neutralised a notorious gunman of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Imo.

This was disclosed by the director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement released on Monday, April 18.

Soldiers killed an IPOB member as the separatist group tried to enforce illegal stay-at-home in Imo state. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the gunman was killed in an encounter at Ihioma Community in Orlu local government area of the state on Sunday, April 17.

IPOB members firing sporadically to enforce illegal sit-at-home

According to Nwachukwu, troops of the Nigerian Army encountered members of the separatist group who were firing sporadically at Banana Junction to enforce their illegal “sit-at-home’’ order on law-abiding citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On sighting the troops, the IPOB/ESN criminals withdrew in a blue Toyota Highlander towards Ihioma community for reinforcement.

“In the fire fight that ensued, one of the criminals was taken out, while others fled in disarray.

“Troops are combing the general area in a follow-up operation to track down the fleeing dissidents," the Army spokesman said.

IPOB resorts to cheap propaganda through doctored video, says Army

The Army spokesman said the separatist group have resorted to cheap propaganda after suffering casualty in the hands of the troops.

Nwachukwu stated:

“Having suffered casualty and effectively denied freedom of action by the troops, the group have resorted to cheap propaganda to whip up public sentiments.

“This, they have done by circulating a doctored video on the social media alleging troops’ complicity in their mindless atrocities.

“This propaganda should be disregarded in its entirety."

Residents defy directives from Soludo, Uzodimma over Monday sit-at-home

Meanwhile, despite the directives from the governors of Imo and Anambra states, Hope Uzodimma and Charles Soludo, on the regular sit-at-home mandated by IPOB in the southeast, residents have continued to stay off work.

The action by residents of both states come shortly after Soludo and Uzodimma gave a directive mandating all civil servants to resume going to work on Mondays having deserted their office over a long period of time.

Source: Legit.ng