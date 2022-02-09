Four suspected Eastern Security Network/IPOB members have been gunned down by soldiers in Anambra state

Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, director, army public relations made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, February 9

The deceased were said to have been led by Ejike who was enforcing the illegal imposed sit-at-home order in Ihiala town

Ihiala, Anambra state - Troops of Nigerian army neutralised four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra state.

Army spokesman Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, February 9, The Punch reports.

According to Nwachukwu, the gunmen who were out enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home were killed after firing sporadically in and around a filling station at Ihiala town.

Troops engage gunmen

The army director, army public relations went on to note that the troops launched out to the location to restore normalcy in response of a distress call.

The gallant troops neutralised the leader of the group, Ejike after a fight ensued.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Items said to have been recovered from the gang include one motorcycle, two pump action double barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis amongst others.

He said:

“Sadly, one combat vehicle conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault.

“One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital."

Source: Legit.ng