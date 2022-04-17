The presidential aspirant of the ruling APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a special message to Christians celebrating the Easter celebration

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the national leader of the party urged Christians to live a life of gratitude unto God and emulate the life of Christ

He also urged the religious faithful to carefully reflect on the lessons of the day and as well be kind to one another

The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, felicitates with the Christian faithful on this year's Easter day celebration.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the presidential hopeful sent a crucial message to Christians marking the special occasion.

Tinubu in his heartwarming remarks urged the religious faithful to reflect on the importance of the day and live a leading life of thanksgiving.

He said:

"On this special day, this Easter Sunday, let us be thankful to God for His mercies and benevolence toward us all.

"As Christians in Nigeria and the world over celebrate the joyous occasion, all people should take a precious moment to reflect on the profound meaning of the day."

While making reference to the exemplary life of Jesus Christ, he urged believers to live a life worthy of emulation just as Christ did.

He affirmed:

"Easter speaks to a remarkable, triumphant rebirth after tremendous struggle and ordeal. It teaches a crucial lesson: In the contest of peace versus strife, good versus evil, and love versus hate, darkness may come and, for a time, seem to win. But ultimately, what is right and humane shall win.

"Jesus sacrificed himself for the wellbeing of others. For his goodness, he wasridiculed, tried, and convicted in the worst of ways. The wrongdoers thought they defeated him. They indeed were wrong. He overcome their cruelty to achieve that which he was brought into this world to achieve. He withstood so much to reach his destiny. In so doing, he brought forth a new faith that has been the fountain of spiritual uplift to billions of people for over two centuries.

"To the extent possible, we must try to emulate his morals and ethics in our personal and public lives.

"This goes for each of us as individual Nigerians. It equally goes for us as a nation."

Going forward

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Nigerian politician noted that although a lot is happening in the nation Nigerians should not be deterred by the crisis but rather be focused.

He urged all to walk in love and show kindness towards one another as the nation strives for a greater good ahead.

He said:

"We take heart in the life and lessons of Jesus. The extent to which we learn these lessons is the extent that Nigeria shall enjoy a rebirth and claim its greater triumph.

"We have not and cannot falter. Our nation’s best still lies ahead.

"On this Easter, I join my Christian brothers and sisters in celebrating the example and teachings of Jesus. Let us reach out to one another as never before and, together, build our lives and this nation as never before."

He added:

"Let us treat each other as God intended brothers and sisters to be. In the process, we shall build a better and more just society."

