An Easter message addressed to Imo residents by the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma is currently trending

In the power-packed message, Governor Uzodimma noted stated residents of the state must stand up and be counted as his government sues for peace

The governor urged residents to use the occasion of this Easter celebration to purge themselves of acts that make them hypocrites and worst enemies of Christ

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma has sent warm felicitations to the people of Imo state on the occasion of the 2022 Easter celebration.

The governor expressed joy that most Imolites weathered and are joining billions of Christians across the globe to joyfully shout "Hallelujah, Christ is risen.”

Governor Uzodimma urged Imolites not to relent in their prayers for Imo and Nigeria, Photo credit: Hope New Media

Source: Facebook

He, however, stated that while citizens shout hallelujah and celebrate Easter, they must also reflect on the true meaning of Christ’s resurrection for Christians and for all of humanity.

Governor Uzodimma said in a statement sent to Legit.ng:

"As we celebrate this year's Easter we should ask ourselves these pertinent questions as Christians who profess the love of God: Do we truly follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ? Do we love our fellow human beings as Christ loved us or are we part of those spreading hate and violence against humanity? How much love have we shown to our state, Imo, and our country, Nigeria?

"Can we give up our inordinate ambition for the sake of peace and stability of Imo state? Can we sacrifice our ego for the progress of Imo state and her people? Can we lay down our arms, not our lives, so that people can walk the streets freely in pursuit of their legitimate means of livelihood?

"It is truly ironic and disheartening that over ninety percent of both the actors and sponsors of insecurity in Imo state and indeed all over Igboland, claim to be Christians. Are these Christians the true followers of Christ? Do they even remember the 5th commandment which says; “Thou shalt not kill”? The answer should be obvious,

"Let us, therefore, use the occasion of this Easter celebration to purge ourselves of those acts that at best make us hypocrites and at worst enemies of Christ.''

Easter: APC chieftain Arodiogbu urges Christians to emulate Christ

In a related development, the national vice chairman southeast of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has called on Christians all over Nigeria to emulate the sacrificial life of Christ.

Dr. Arodiogbu also urged citizens to pray for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the world marks yet another Easter celebration.

He made the comments in a statement issued on his behalf by the southeast APC media directorate in Enugu on Saturday, April 16, and sent to Legit.ng.

2023: We’ll win more states in Igboland, says APC southeast

Recall that the zonal leadership of the APC in the southeast on Sunday, April 3 held its inaugural meeting in Enugu with a vow to win more states for the ruling party in Igbo land.

The zone which is led by Dr. Arodiogbu unveiled its agenda for the party in the zone ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Arodiogbu stated that the southeast had benefited much from the APC-led administration at the centre and even in the states in which the party has its governors as the chief executives.

