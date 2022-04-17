Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Christians in Nigeria and Delta state, in particular, to use the occasion of Easter to pray for Nigeria

The governor said Easter was a time for people to show love to one another, especially under the backdrop of the prevailing hardship in the country

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to render assistance, particularly to the downtrodden in the society to mark the celebration

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on Christians to pray for socio-economic and political rejuvenation of Nigeria to stem insecurity, political and economic challenges plaguing the country.

Okowa made the call in a message to Christians in the country on the celebration of Easter and said that the resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolised in Easter, remained a turning point in the lives of Christians.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa urged Christians to pray for Nigeria this Easter. Photo credit: Delta state government

In the message contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor reminded the Christian faithful of the sacrifices of Jesus Christ for mankind, and urged them to return to God in full supplication for a rebirth of Nigeria.

According to him, the power of the resurrection provides an opportunity for Christians to seek God for His intervention at this critical period in Nigeria when citizens were weighed down by unprecedented hardship.

The governor asserted that the turbulence in the polity could only be surmounted through dedicated prayers by Nigerians, adding that with prayer at Easter, challenges bedeviling the country would be overcome.

Governor Okowa said that as the 2023 general elections in the country beckoned, Nigerians should exercise their power to enthrone a new leadership in the country that would rescue it from an imminent precipice.

His words:

"On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I congratulate Christians all over the world as they celebrate 2022 Easter.

“I call on the Christian faithful to go to God in prayer to heal our country from insecurity and economic challenges.

“As Christians, we must reflect on the importance of Easter in our daily living, not only with other Christians but with people of other religious beliefs.

“Let me urge Nigerians to extend the spiritual benefits of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, which include love, peace, justice, sacrifice, and kindness, to one another, especially in these trying times.

“As Christians, it is incumbent on us to continue to uphold the principles of our faith as they relate to honesty, justice, integrity, accountability, compassion, selflessness, and the pursuit of the common good for our nation.

“I also urge that as we celebrate Easter, let us be vigilant and security conscious in our environment and report all suspicious movements to security agencies.

“May the lessons and blessings of Easter help us to overcome the challenges bedeviling our beloved country.’’

Easter: Uzodimma tells Imolites not to relent in their prayers for Imo, Nigeria

On his part, Governor Hope Uzodimma sent warm felicitations to the people of Imo state on the occasion of the 2022 Easter celebration.

The governor expressed joy that most Imolites weathered the storm and are joining billions of Christians across the globe to joyfully shout "Hallelujah, Christ is risen.”

He, however, stated that while citizens shout hallelujah and celebrate Easter, they must also reflect on the true meaning of Christ’s resurrection for Christians and for all of humanity.

Easter: APC chieftain Arodiogbu urges Christians to emulate Christ

In a related development, the national vice chairman southeast of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has called on Christians all over Nigeria to emulate the sacrificial life of Christ.

Dr. Arodiogbu also urged citizens to pray for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the world marks yet another Easter celebration.

He made the comments in a statement issued on his behalf by the southeast APC media directorate in Enugu on Saturday, April 16, and sent to Legit.ng.

