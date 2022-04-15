Nigerians have been called upon to be their brother's keepers in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ

This call was made by members of the Peoples Democratic Party minority caucus in the House of Representatives led by their leader Ndudi Elumelu

The leader of the House minority also called on the Nigerian government to do everything possible to ensure that the security system of the nation is improved

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has called for national rebirth and renewal of the nation's economy with the celebration of the triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the dead.

In a statement released on Friday, April 15, the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, while felicitating with Nigerians on Easter said there is hope for a brighter future for the nation.

Elumelu noted that the season points to the victory of life over death and reinforces citizens' hope and confidence.

The minority leader in the House of Representatives has asked the FG to end the growing insecurity while calling on terrorists to release all those in their captive. Photo: Ndudi Elumelu

Stating that no matter how miserable the situation might be under the current leadership, Nigeria will surely overcome with the people's trust in God, love for one another and determination to unite and democratically enthrone a purposeful leadership in the country.

According to the minority leader, Easter offers inexorable lessons in faith, hope, patience and assurance of the imminent triumph of light over darkness, justice over injustice, happiness over despondency, prosperity over poverty, peace over chaos and unity over division under new leadership that truly cares for the people.

His words:

"Moreover, the sacrificial death and triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ demonstrate the mercies of God in redeeming the sinful world, His love for mankind and readiness to bring solutions to our individual and collective challenges when we put our trust in Him.

"It is therefore time for us as a people to put aside all parochial differences and rekindle the virtues of love, forgiveness, piety, honesty, mutual respect, regard to rules as well as industry and resilience for which we are known all over the world."

Tasks for every Nigerian, others

Elumelu said it is important that Nigerians as a people begin to look out for one another irrespective of social, ethnic, religious and political differences so as to foster the national rebirth that everyone yearns for.

In the spirit of the season, Elumelu said that the caucus calls on those behind acts of terrorism across the country to retrace their steps.

The caucus also called for the release of all those in captivity including those abducted in the recent terrorist attack on the Kaduna-Abuja bound train.

Furthermore, the minority caucus tasks all leaders at all levels and spheres of engagement to reorder their priorities and put the interest and well-being of the people above all other considerations.

He added:

"The security and economic sustenance of Nigerians must be paramount at this point in time."

The minority caucus, therefore, urged the federal government to immediately review its economic policies, curb corruption and waste as well as restructure the management of Nigeria's national resources.

Elumelu said this should be done in a way that would revamp productivity, and infrastructural development, engender reduction in the cost of food, essential commodities and critical services, boost employment and job creation and ensure lasting peace in Nigeria.

Easter celebration: Buhari sends crucial message to Nigerians on insecurity

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Christians as they mark this year's Easter celebration.

According to Buhari, the message of Easter reminds Nigerians of the power of divine love, faith, and redemption as a nation.

The president in a statement called on citizens to continue to show love to one another, rather than hate for the general good of society.

Federal government announces date for Easter public holidays

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the federal government declared Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18, as public holidays to mark the Easter celebration.

The declaration was made on behalf of the federal government by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

This announcement was contained in a statement on Tuesday, April 12, signed by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore.

