Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Christians as they mark this year's Easter celebration

According to Buhari, the message of Easter reminds Nigerians of the power of divine love, faith, and redemption as a nation

The president in a statement called on citizens to continue to show love to one another, rather than hate to the general good of society

Nigerians have been urged by President Muhammadu Buhari not to give up in the face of seemingly daunting challenges of life.

This was contained in the president's 2022 Easter message to Nigerians released on Thursday, April 14, by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina and shared on Facebook.

President Buhari in his Easter message expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon overcome its insecurity problems. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

The president who rejoiced with Christians said this year's celebration is very unique for adherents of the two great faiths as it culminated the 40-day season of Lent for Christians and halfway into the holy month of Ramadan.

According to him, Easter also evokes in us the resilience of the human spirit not to give up in the face of seemingly daunting challenges of life

He said:

"This period emboldens us to believe that the current spate of uncertainty and insecurity will soon unfold a season of triumph of good over evil; hope over despair, and light over darkness.

I urge us to increase our love for one another rather than hate, and show more patriotism, as this is the only country we have."

Buhari expressed optimism that the current spate of uncertainty and insecurity will soon unfold a season of triumph of good over evil; hope over despair, and light over darkness.

The Nigerian leader urge us to increase our love for one another rather than hate, and show more patriotism, as this is the only country we have.

