Governor Hope Uzodimma has stated that dialogue and not violence, remains the most sophisticated vehicle to Ndigbo's desired destination

The governor urged trouble makers in the southeast to jettison violence in support of dialogue as the 2023 elections draw near

The governor further stated that destroying assets in the southeast region will not add value to the Igbos

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma has said dialogue remains the solution to addressing insecurity in Imo and other states of the federation.

The governor made the comment at a reception held in honour of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor at Government House, Owerri on Saturday, April 9.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has been very consistent with his calls for dialogue in the southeast. Photo credit: Imo state government

He stated:

“Dialogue and not violence is the only vehicle that will lead us to our desired destination.

“I think that as a people who have suffered and endured a brutal past, we should be wiser than that.

“All that the Igbos demand from Nigeria is a level-playing field for all of us to operate and compete. Simply put, Ndi Igbo want justice and equity for all Nigerians, no more, no less.”

Hope Uzodimma condemns criminal elements causing havoc in southeast

Writing on his Facebook page, Governor Uzodimma noted:

"During my interaction with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday, in honour of our President General, Professor George Obiozor, I reminded our people that we will not add any value to the assets of southeast by destroying assets already in our region neither can one be a hero by killing one's brother.

"Over the years, I have condemned the destructive approach in driving home a message; the Igbos are very respectful to constituted authorities and leadership therefore, it beats one's imagination but with every conviction that these acts are being perpetrated by criminal elements in the cloak of IPOB."

Hope Uzodimma inaugurates Imo state traditional rulers executive council

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Uzodimma on Thursday, April 7 inaugurated the state's traditional rulers executive council.

Governor Uzodimma at the inauguration of the 31-member council, charged them to work as representatives of the government to sustain peace and tranquillity within their respective communities.

Governor Uzodimma, while inaugurating the council, assured its members of the support of the Imo state government in providing the necessary resources to enable them to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

Governor Uzodimma vows to ensure a safer Imo state

Governor Uzodimma had earlier advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

Source: Legit.ng